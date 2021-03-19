Fifth Volta Trade and Investment fair launched

Business News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: GNA

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has launched the fifth Volta Trade and Investment fair with a call on the private sector to play a lead role to make the exhibition a turning point for economic development.



He said the success of the previous event showed that the initiative was a well-positioned vehicle and an opportunity to showcase the investment potentials of the Region.



Dr Letsa said industrialisation remained key to Volta’s progress and that the government was looking for partnerships with the private sector.



“Together we can improve trade and industrialise this region,” he said, adding that the private sector would be united as a production unit of the Region.



The two-week fair is on the theme: “Promoting Sustainable Trade and Investment” and will focus on agribusiness, tourism and ICT.



It would run from November 15 to the 28 at the Ho Sports stadium and is expected to attract some 500 exhibitors and over 8,000 visitors.



Dr Letsa said stakeholders, including those in the trade and industry sector, are working to make the event a success.



He said the VRCC looked forward to the private sector to spearhead the fair.



“We are very optimistic that the 2021 fair would help foster partnership and synergy between the VRCC and the private sector,” he said.



He urged the business community to take advantage of the fair and to pay attention to packaging, promised conferences and incubator platforms to support their growth.



Music festivals, floats and a myriad of outdoor events are planned to liven up the fair.



Partners, including the Association of Ghana industries, the Ghana Commercial Bank, MTN and the Volta Development Forum, pledged their support for a successful event.



Mr Dela Gadzanku, Chairman of the Volta, Eastern and Oti branches of the AGI, said despite the COVID-19 devastation, the trade and investment fair would be sustained.



He urged the private sector to support the success of the event and to work together to promote trade in agribusiness, tourism and ICT.



Dr Prince Kofi Kludjeson, President of the Volta Development Forum, said the Region was destined to become the bedrock of development and urged the local Assembly heads to seek the economic progress of their districts by pursuing the government’s local industrialization agenda.



Traditional authorities and tertiary institutions in the Region have endorsed the fair.