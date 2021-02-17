Press Releases of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: Fidelity Bank Ghana

Fidelity Bank shows love to children of SOS Children’s Village on National Chocolate Day

Fidelity Bank customer experience donation at SOS Village

As part of plans to mark Valentine’s Day Celebrations, Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited has demonstrated love by donating PPEs and boxes of Ghana-made chocolates to staff and students of the SOS Children’s Village in Tema.



The SOS Children’s Village in Tema was established to provide support to abandoned and destitute children.



The donation was made on Friday February 12, 2021 and forms part of Fidelity Bank’s social impact initiatives and also falls in line with its core value of giving back to the community.



Commenting on the donation, Mrs. Comfort Armoo, Head of Customer Experience at Fidelity Bank, said, “Fidelity Bank is first and foremost, a Bank of love, and as the world celebrates love, we thought it would be nice to come and share love with the staff and students of SOS Children’s Village to further deepen our long-standing relationship with the village.



Over the years, Fidelity Bank has been a key supporter of SOS Children’s Village, even adopting one of the houses in SOS Children’s Village.”



Mrs. Armoo further added that SOS Children’s Village needs special attention at a critical time like this, which is why Fidelity Bank’s show of love also included PPEs to help protect them against the virus.



The Head of Customer Experience added that Fidelity Bank will continue to provide assistance to other institutions across the country as has been the Bank’s custom over the years.



Receiving the PPEs and chocolates on behalf of the SOS Children’s Village, Eric Duodu, Alternative Care Coordinator at SOS Children’s Village Tema, expressed gratitude to Fidelity Bank for showing love to staff and children of the Home.



“These items will support us in the fight against COVID-19 and help to reduce the burden associated with this pandemic. The children will also enjoy National Chocolate Day with these boxes of chocolates,” he stated. To show their appreciation of Fidelity Bank’s thoughtful gesture, Mr. Duodu on behalf of SOS Children’s Village, presented the Fidelity Bank representatives with calendars.



In a related development, staff of the Internal Audit Department of Fidelity Bank donated a water tank, a blood pressure monitor and 25 plastic chairs to Tsopoli CHP Compound Medical Facility as part of the Bank’s corporate social responsibility initiatives.