Fidelity Bank is fully committed to leveraging agile to foster innovation and resilience - Edna Engmann

Business News of Monday, 20 November 2023

Source: Fidelity Bank Ghana

Fidelity Bank, the largest privately-owned Ghanaian bank, has reaffirmed its commitment to agility and transformation in the banking sector. This came to light when Edna Engmann, Head of Transformation Programmes at Fidelity Bank Ghana, delivered a keynote address on the imperative need for agile methodologies amidst tumultuous times.



Under the thought-provoking topic “Chaos: That is how it is”, Edna's insights resonated deeply with attendees, shedding light on Fidelity's pioneering role in adopting agile methodologies to accelerate innovation, enhance customer centricity, and bolster resilience.



During her engaging session, Edna highlighted Fidelity's journey in adopting agile practices, emphasizing the bank's acknowledgment of the need for tailored solutions, specifically addressing the challenges unique to the financial industry. With a focus on fostering a collaborative and empowering environment, she underlined the significance of transitioning from individual-centric performance management to a more team-oriented approach, highlighting the role of leadership in catalysing this cultural shift.



In the dynamic landscape of the financial sector, Edna underscored the necessity of avoiding big bang changes, advocating for a test-and-learn approach and incremental adjustments. She emphasized that the transformation journey is riddled with hurdles and challenges, urging perseverance and adaptability in the face of adversity.



Addressing the multifaceted challenges of the modern world, she delved into the impact of COVID-19, stubborn inflation rates, and the imperative drive towards sustainable development in the face of global economic uncertainty. Her astute analysis emphasized the critical role of strategic planning and adaptability in overcoming these hurdles, reaffirming Fidelity Bank's resilience in navigating complex economic landscapes.



Edna's discourse shed light on the intricate web of modern customer and employee expectations, advocating for a human-centric approach within a rapidly evolving workspace. Recognizing the transformative potential of technology and innovation, she stressed the importance of creating a conducive ecosystem for the growth of various industries, including agriculture, healthcare, and renewable energy, highlighting the imperative role of data-driven decision-making and scalable technology adoption.



In her closing remarks, Edna Engmann encouraged participants to embrace the inherent unpredictability of life, positioning chaos as a conduit for fostering resilience and growth. She emphasized the need for a collective shift towards an agile mindset, celebrating the benefits of enhanced innovation, adaptive leadership, and customer-centric strategies, emphasizing the role of organizational culture and agile methodologies in facilitating sustainable and ethical business practices.



The Agile in Africa Summit is a conference that aims to promote the adoption and practice of agile methodologies in Africa. The conference features keynote speakers, workshops, and networking opportunities for agile enthusiasts, practitioners, and leaders. The theme for the 2023 edition was "Maximise the Power of our Creative Imagination using Agile: Thinking Beyond the Pandemic and the Global Crisis, Creating Organisations that are best suited for Human Beings to Thrive."



Edna Engmann's thought-provoking discourse in the African Agile Summit serves as a testament to Fidelity bank's unwavering commitment to driving transformative change within the financial sector with a dedication to crafting agile solutions that resonate with the ever-evolving needs of customers and employees alike.