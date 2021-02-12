Press Releases of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: Fidelity Bank Ghana

Fidelity Bank celebrates radio operators on World Radio Day

Head of Marketing of Fidelity Bank Ghana, Yvonne Y. Botchey

As part of efforts to mark this year’s World Radio Day, Fidelity Bank Ghana, has presented chocolates, PPEs and other souvenirs to selected radio stations across the country to recognize the role of radio stations in the development of the nation in general and the success of Fidelity Bank in particular.



Some of the radio operators appreciated by the Bank include: Citi FM, Joy FM, Adom FM, Peace FM, Okay FM, Happy FM, Vision 1 FM, and Starr FM.



World Radio Day 2021, which marks the 10th anniversary of this global celebration, celebrates radio for its contribution to humanity’s history. As the world changes, so does radio.



The theme for this year’s edition, ‘New World, New Radio – Evolution, Innovation, Connection’, is a tribute to the strength of radio and the recognition of its ability for continuous adaptation to societal changes and the ever evolving needs of its audience.



Commenting on the occasion, Head of Marketing of Fidelity Bank Ghana, Yvonne Y. Botchey, stated, “Today we at Fidelity Bank celebrate World Radio Day and the unique ability of radio to touch lives and bring people together from every corner of the country.



We will endeavor to work together with radio stations in the country to better the lives of Ghanaians through innovative financial products and services.”



“We want to use this occasion to thank all radio stations in the country for the wonderful work that they are doing by way of informing, educating and entertaining us,” she added.



Fidelity’s recognition of Radio Operators on World Radio Day forms part of the Bank’s “Together We’re More” brand promise that views success as a collaborative effort, achieved by working together with key stakeholders like the media, customers and the general public.