Fidelity Bank Ghana partners with KiDi to promote digital banking

Fidelity Bank Ghana, one of the leading banks in Ghana, named highlife and afrobeats singer-songwriter, KiDi as the brand influencer for its innovative bouquet of digital products and services at the launch of the bank’s Digital Banking Campaign on Monday.



The Fidelity Digital Banking Campaign seeks to reinforce the value and safety of digital financial transactions, especially against the backdrop of COVID-19.



Fidelity’s innovative portfolio of digital products includes such amazing products like the Fidelity Mobile App, Fidelity Online Banking, Fidelity USSD, Fidelity’s online account opening portal, Fidelity’s POS system and of course, Kukua, Fidelity’s WhatsApp Banking Assistant, among many others.



The award winning and talented musician, known in real life as Dennis Nana Dwamena, said, “I am proud to partner with Fidelity Bank, a bank that is transforming the lives of its customers with its digital products and services. I am excited to spread the word about the many benefits of the bank’s digital products and services as I can attest that they make my life easier.”



Speaking on the partnership with KiDi, Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, the Divisional Director, Retail Banking of Fidelity Bank Ghana, said, KiDi is the right inspirational person with dynamism and cross-generational appeal to promote the Bank’s full innovative digital bouquet of products and services.



The energy and ambition that he reflects is an incredible match with our digital initiatives and our commitment to excellence.”



Nana Esi added that “Digitizing our banking operations remains a key aspect of our business strategy as we seek to make customers happy in their daily financial transactions. We will continue to deploy innovative technology to meet the changing needs of all of our customer segments.”



This Digital Banking Campaign, which will run for the next few months, emphasizes Fidelity’s concern for the safety of its customers in this COVID-19 era. Indeed, the best way to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols is to use digital banking products and services.



Fidelity digital products and services provide the necessary ease and convenience to enable customers to transact from anywhere and at any time without having to physically go to any branch.



The public can use ‘Kukua’, Fidelity’s 24-hour WhatsApp banking assistant, for fund transfers, airtime top up, exchange rate checks, mini statement reviews, account balance checks and ATM and branch location; all in real time.



Customers can also utilize the upgraded Fidelity Mobile App to perform payments such as account to wallet and reverse transactions, utility and cashless payments using Fidelity GhQR as well as international transfers, FX sales, travel notices in addition to local account transfers.



Fidelity Bank’s Digital Banking Campaign is testament to the Bank’s ‘Together We’re More’ brand promise that views success as a collaborative effort between itself, customers and the general public.



Truly, Fidelity has demonstrated that by working together with their customers, they can collectively achieve greater things.