Press Releases of Monday, 11 January 2021

Source: Fidelity Bank Ghana

Fidelity Bank Ghana awards best performing agents

Fidelity Bank agency awards ceremony

The pioneer and leader in agency banking, Fidelity Bank Ghana, rewarded its best performing agents in an awards ceremony in Accra, themed “The relevance of Agency Banking in a Pandemic (COVID-19)”.



The bank also used this important occasion to announce the introduction of an insurance scheme for all of its over 4000 agents across the country to protect their businesses against burglary and theft.



Speaking at the awards ceremony, Nana Esi Idun-Arkhurst, the Divisional Director, Retail Banking of Fidelity Bank Ghana, explained that the introduction of the insurance scheme for its agents attests to the Bank’s commitment to the welfare and success of its stakeholders.



She further stated that, “We appreciate the efforts and contributions of all of our agents towards the provision of convenient financial services and the promotion of financial inclusion in Ghana.



Within the past six years, our Agency Banking Model has stimulated economic growth by creating employment and providing easy access to financial services to many Ghanaians.” She added that Fidelity Bank will continue to find innovative ways to provide Ghanaians with convenient methods of banking through digital financial inclusion strategies.



The highlight of the evening was when the top prize of Overall Best Agent for 2020 was announced and that top honour went to S-Duah Enterprise from the Ashanti territory. For their excellent performance, S-Duah Enterprise was rewarded with a cash prize and certificate.



The other top awardees from each of the five (5) territories — Western, Northern, Eastern, Accra, and Ashanti—included Tigger Phones, Kcehcs Rehoboth Enterprise and Mupaason Enterprise from the Western territory; Mubak Enterprise, Blessed Dabern Enterprise and Peoples Phones and Trading from the Northern territory; Antwi F. Ventures, Nyame Nanim Enterprise, and ANB George Ventures from the Eastern territory; St. Johnson Commerce Point, Wofa Toda Ventures and Adipa Royal Enterprise from the Accra territory; and Kofhay Mobile Money Ventures, Global Excellence Distribution Services and Paul i537 Ventures from the Ashanti territory.



The Head of Agency Banking, Fidelity Bank Ghana, Dr. David Okyere, revealed that the Bank will continue to improve its Agency Banking Model with an expansion drive to include more agents, new digital improvements, and other value-added services.



He also assured the agents that the Bank will continue to provide them with access to capacity-building programmes to help them keep abreast of the ever-evolving changes in the financial services industry.



He added that Fidelity will not relent on its commitment to help bridge the gap between the banked and unbanked population in Ghana.



Mrs. Idun-Arkhurst concluded the awards ceremony by thanking the agents for their hard work and support and she stated that 2021 would yield new and exciting initiatives for Fidelity Agency Banking.