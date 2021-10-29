Festive Season: We may not be able to meet demand for poultry feed – Farmers Association

Business News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The yuletide season is fast approaching



• Current demand for poultry feed is four times higher than supply



• Poultry birds are key purchases for the festive season



The Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association has indicated it may not be able to meet the growing demand of feeding birds ahead of the festive season of Christmas.



According to the Board Member of the Association Kwame Ntim Doudu, the current demand for feeding birds is somewhat four times higher than the regular demand for supply.



In an interaction with Citi Business News, Kwame Doudu explained that were a number of measures in place to meet demand ahead of the Christmas festive season.



“Around this time, we in this association have excess demand for our feed products, more than what we can produce. So, we are making an effort to expand the business by acquiring new high-end equipment so that we can produce more of the poultry feed,” Doudu said.



“Right now, we have four times the demand than we are capable of meeting. So, we have people bringing in the day-old chicks for broiler because the Christmas season is just around the corner and so that is what we expect. Around this time demand for feed also goes up, and so we are ready for the market, we are ready for the occasion, and so we are working towards that,” he added.



Meanwhile, earlier in July this year, 5 out of the 55 feed mills in the country had to close down as a result of a lack of raw materials required to feed birds.