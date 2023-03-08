Female Engineering students tour Karpowership Ghana’s plant to mark International Women’s Day

Business News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Source: Karpowership Ghana

Karpowership Ghana has observed International Women’s Day (IWD) with an educational tour for female engineering students on its Powership Karadeniz Osman Khan in Sekondi – Takoradi.



March 8, is earmarked every year by the United Nations (UN) to celebrate the successes of women. The day is also used to challenge gender stereotypes, call out discrimination, draw attention to bias, seek inclusion, and call for action in accelerating gender parity.



The global theme for this year’s celebration is “DigitAll Innovation and technology for gender equality.



To mark the day, selected female engineering students from Takoradi Technical University toured the Power Plant. The students were given practical experience so they can better understand the engineering-related courses they are studying.



The Project Manager at Karpowership Ms. Michelle Hazel, and Chemical Engineer Ms. Pearl Abrokwah, the guides, on the all-female tour took the ladies through the operations on the Powership.



The tour explored areas such as the control room, engine room, onboard substation and other key operational areas on the Powership.



Ms. Hazel encouraged the ladies to pursue careers in the energy sector as there are varied opportunities for them to excel and make the needed impact.



The Corporate Communications Manager of Karpowership Sandra Amarquaye, stated that the company was poised in helping to achieve SDG goal 5 Gender equality, “We are committed to supporting women, as we have instituted some programmes that help to empower the young girl child. These include Karpowership Girl Power, Karpowership Mentorship Programme and Karpowership Scholarship Scheme. As we mark this day, I urge women to rise higher in even tough male-dominated industries.”



Ms. Amarquaye added, “As a corporate institution that has a lot of interest in women and advancing conversations about women, we thought this is a sterling opportunity to give these female engineering students the chance to have an out-of-classroom experience of what they are being taught in school.”



A participant of the tour, Ms Abigail Ayine explained that she now has a better understanding of how the Power supply chain operates.



Other beneficiaries expressed their profound gratitude to the management and staff of Karpowership for taking a special interest in their education, advancement and inclusion as the world globally comes together to advance the cause of women and to celebrate them.