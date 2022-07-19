Fees and charges for government services to increase by 15%

Business News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Government services to increase



Parliament approves legal backing for Fees and Charge Bill



Government sets GH¢80 billion domestic revenue target for 2022



Ghana’s parliament has granted approval for the Fees and Charges Miscellaneous Provisions Bill 2022.



According to a Citi News report, the approval will give legal backing to the request of a 15 percent charge which will be placed on government fees and charges for services.



A deputy finance minister, Abena Osei-Asare, during the second reading stage of the bill in parliament, explained the increment will ensure the price regime for government services falls in line with current pricing trends.



The Fees and Charges Miscellaneous Provisions Bill 2022 is expected to be applied to key government services.



These include; vehicle registration and driver’s license issuance by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA); passport issuance by the Passports Office; birth and death certificate issuance by the Birth and Death Registry and among others.



The charges, which will be applied to these government services, will be subjected to an annual adjustment by the average inflation rate in the country with consent given by the Minister of Finance.



Prior the bill receiving approval, government agencies made proposals and negotiated with the Ministry of Finance to get approval for their charges.



Government on its part believes the Bill’s passage into law will help improve domestic revenue mobilisation.



