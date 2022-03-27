Federation of Labour unhappy with GH¢0.15pesewas fuel reduction

Business News of Sunday, 27 March 2022

The GH¢0.15 pesewas per litre reduction of the price of fuel as part of measures to mitigate the effect of the increased price of crude oil on the World market is inadequate, Ghana Federation Labour (GFL) has said.



Mr. Abraham Koomson, GFL Secretary-General told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Tema that "reduction of the fuel price by GH¢0.15 pesewas is a drop in the ocean judging from the increment of petroleum product consistently this year which had affected the price of other commodities in the market.



“The high prices of goods and services in the country have eroded the benefits of negotiated salaries and working conditions with employers, there must be more pragmatic interventions by the government to mitigate the impact on workers."



Mr. Koomson said it was difficult to understand the 'strategic' measures being applied by the government through the finance minister to save the ailing economy to mitigate the escalating excessive cost of living.



On the expectation of the workers’ leadership, Mr. Koomson said “We expect a significant reduction in the multiple taxes afflicting the fuel price determinant; a drastic cut in the number of Ministers and Presidential staffers to free up the loaded budget of the Executive.”



They urged the government to also consider that in the medium term an absolute need for the government to focus attention on enhancing and enriching the environment for local raw materials production for the manufacturing of goods.



The Federation stated for instance that the government could revive the cotton production in the country to feed the textile manufacturing industry and consider other agricultural products for consumption and local processing instead of dependence on expensive imported raw materials for local processing.



"We observe that the interests of workers are being sacrificed under the government austerity due to hasty actions by some Ministers and appointees.



“A classic example resulting in monetary loss to the state and creating unemployment is the unilateral decision of the Roads Minister to close down the Toll Booths across the country."



The GFL expressed the hope that the government would revisit the measures being adopted aimed at addressing the challenges facing the Ghanaian economy and fix the financial waste to be able to achieve results that the Federation believed would impact positively on the lives of workers.