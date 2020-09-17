Press Releases of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: Vodafone Ghana

Features of My Vodafone Ghana App

My Vodafone Ghana App

Like many other telecommunication companies in Ghana, Vodafone, formerly known as Ghana Telecom or Onetouch has gathered for itself many customers in Ghana.



With effective and cheap data packages, text packages, reduced call tariffs and unrivalled international call rates, Vodafone had maintained a strong bond with its users over the years.



To further make the administration of Vodafone SIM Cards easier for users, the company decided to launch the My Vodafone Ghana App just as has been done by some other Telcos in the past.



In this article, we shall look at the features of the My Vodafone Ghana App and what you can use them for.



If you are an existing Vodafone Ghana subscriber seeking an even more interesting way of enjoying your Vodafone experience, then this is for you. Also, if you are thinking of switching from another network to Vodafone, you should jump on the content of this article too as it tends to grow and polish your interest in Ghana’s finest Telecommunications network.



Vodafone Cash Option



The My Vodafone Ghana App has the Vodafone Cash feature which enables users to check their Vodafone Cash balance, transfer money to other people and also pay bills, buy airtime and perform other primary and secondary Vodafone Cash transactions right from the App with very few clicks and selections.



If you are a frequent user of Vodafone Cash, you know how annoying the short code method can be sometimes. The long wait for it to load sometimes and how soon the timeout is in most cases.



The App should solve all these problems for you and make you comfortable using your most reliable electronic payment method.



In-built Store Finder



Locating a customer care office nearby is one thing that becomes usually difficult for most network users especially in times of urgent needs.



It is okay to call the customer care line and chat with representatives regarding your problem but sometimes, you could be directed to the nearest centre for your problem to be solved. This often becomes a problem for many people.



To resolve this problem, the My Vodafone App comes with a store finder feature which enables the user to see in real time the nearest Vodafone Offices in their locality and enable them to connect and book an appointment when the need be.



An Exciting Vodafone TV Feature



How about some extra features to an already exciting MY Vodafone App? Sounds interesting right? The My Vodafone Ghana App has the right features to keep its users on the platform for many hours.



Aside from performing basic Vodafone Cash functionalities and purchasing data and other products from the Vodafone Ghana App, a user can actually watch educational and wonderful content with the Vodafone TV feature on the Vodafone App platform.



The Vodafone TV feature provides the user with content such as Vodafone Healthline experience and others. You get to watch promotional content about new and exciting Vodafone offers and services as well. What is more interesting than this?



Once in a long or short while (depending on how you use your SIM Card), you may be required to contact your service provider on enquiries regarding certain issues.



While this could be done by simply dialing the Vodafone Customer care number on your mobile phone, it sometimes gets labourios. In fact, not everyone likes to be typing numbers here and there.



With the Vodafone App, there is a help and support option where users easily get in touch with their service provider for help with just a single click.

Truly, the Vodafone App gives the user a wonderful experience worth the time.



Owning a Vodafone SIM Card is in itself so much joy and pride. It doesn’t only come with that cheerful red and colourful look but it comes with a wide range of products and offers that always keep your smile broad and beautiful.



But, administering your SIM Card and accessing such products and offers can be particularly stressful, especially for those with ‘Yam phones.’

To make the Vodafone experience more exciting, Vodafone Ghana has launched the My Vodafone Ghana App to be used by customers for all transactions.



This App can be used on almost all smartphones-both android systems and IOS.



