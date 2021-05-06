Fax Beer partners with Liberty Professionals FC to launch ‘Game Day’ video series

Press Releases of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Fax Beer

Liberty Professionals Football Club, a Ghanaian premier league club based in Accra, has partnered with Faxe Beer, a leading brand of Denmark’s Royal Unibrew, to launch Game Day, a new video series.



Game Day is a short-episode serial that spotlights players of the Liberty Professionals Football Club and how they prepare for game day.



“Faxe Beer has a long history of being aligned with football as one of the founders, Knud Lundberg was a sports physician and star footballer. Game Day is the perfect opportunity for Faxe Beer to be introduced to football enthusiasts in Ghana and allow them to catch a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes of the life of a star player,” shares Sabine Nakouzi, the Marketing Director for Faxe Beer West Africa.



With the intro episode well underway, new segments are being released each week on Liberty Professional’s social media platforms. These interactive segments, hosted by Comedian Hogan highlights Liberty Professionals players' views on different topics, from keeping fit, favorite pre-game meals to motivating themselves mentally ahead of a match.



“Football fans will be thrilled to find out more about their favorite football players and getting to know them better as they open up about life on the pitch. We are excited to partner with Faxe Beer for this opportunity to showcase our players with engaging content,” adds Linda Ansong, the Managing Director, Liberty Professionals FC.



Faxe Beer is best known for its strong export beers sold in over 70 countries to lovers of quality all over the world with a Faxe beer for every taste and for every occasion.



The Game Day series is available on all Liberty Professional FC’s social media platforms: IG @libertyproffc Twitter @LibertyProfFC and Facebook -Liberty Professionals FC.



