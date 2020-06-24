Press Releases of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: National Commission for Civic Education

Fanteakwa South District NCCE educate journeymen

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Fanteakwa South District has sensitised journeymen on the safety protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).



Staff of the NCCE met with members of the Ehiamenkyene Market Women Association, Nhyira Gari Women’s Group, Tailors and Dressmakers Association, Kplandey Palm Oil Product Group and Ghana Hairdressers and Beautician Associations in the district.



Mr Kwadwo Adu-Asare, the NCCE Officer In Charge admonished members of the groups to regularly and thoroughly wash their hands under running water with soap and an alcohol-based sanitizer were approved FDA face/nose mask to help reduce the spread of the virus and avoid stigmatization of people who had recovered from COVID-19.



He advised the public on the ease of restrictions by the president pertaining to church service and funerals. He proceeded that burial services must be private and constitute only one hundred (100) persons with all protocols observed.



The Officer In Charge also advised church leaders to disinfect church buildings and ensure church members sit at least, one meter (3feet) apart, acquire thermometer gun and get health workers to check temperature of members before entering the premises with a maximum number of One Hundred (100) for only one hour.



Observing health protocols are very necessary because they help to protect their congregants from contracting the coronavirus.



Mrs Nimo Nenekwor, the Queen mother for the Ehiamenkyene market women association thanked the NCCE for the interactive discussion and guaranteed that they would stick to the directives.

