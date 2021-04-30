FanMilk rewards distributors and agents in national promotion

Press Releases of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: FanMilk Ghana

FanMilk has awarded its sales partners for their contribution to the business in the first quarter of 2021. The reward comes at the end of a promotion dubbed ‘Akyedee Kesee’, which ran from January to March 2021, and is for agents and distributors who achieved agreed targets in the three-month period.



In January 2021, FanMilk introduced the ‘Akyedee Kesee’ promotion as an intervention to motivate partners by investing in their businesses. Winners of the promotion received specially designed rewards such as trucks, motor vehicles, and deep freezers to help grow their business.



Speaking at the reward event at the Fanmilk Distribution Centre in Kasoa, near Accra, Fanmilk Managing Director, Yeo Ziobeieton said “We are very proud of the resilience our sales partners have shown. We are coming out of a difficult year. COVID has seriously shaken our business ecosystem and affected our distributors and agents.



So we decided to invest in our partners’ businesses to support their recovery”.



The grand reward event was held in Kasoa at the premises of the Fanmilk Regional Distribution Centre, on Thursday 29th April 2021. In attendance were agents, vendors, distributors, staff, media, and several invited guests.



The company has also held a regional reward event in Kumasi on Monday 26 April in Kumasi, and on Wednesday 28 April in Tema.