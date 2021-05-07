FanMilk launches Nutriday Yoghurt that is fortified with zinc to support immunity

Press Releases of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: FanMilk Ghana

FanMilk Plc, the leading producer of nutritious and refreshing milk-based and dairy-based food products, has today launched NutriDay zinc fortified yoghurt, for whole family consumption.



NutriDay becomes Ghana’s innovative fortified yoghurt and has been developed by FanMilk to meet the growing demand for healthy nutrition that supports the immune system.



Apart from Zinc, NutriDay contains Vitamin B2 or Riboflavin which is crucial for energy, Vitamin A which contributes to good eyesight, and Calcium, which is essential for healthy muscles and strong bones.



Following the global COVID-19 pandemic, there has been increased interests in healthy living globally and in Ghana. More people have adopted healthy eating measures to avoid diseases by keeping their immune systems strong.



With this background, NutriDay, has been introduced to help keep families healthy and strong every day, as they enjoy a zinc fortified yoghurt that comes with a delicious taste and helps support the immune system.



Speaking during the launch, Ziobeieton Yeo, Managing Director, FanMilk Ghana said, “We understand the challenges our people face in adopting healthy nutrition at home or on the go. We know that parents, especially mothers, are consciously looking for ways to create a better future for their children and families by getting them to eat right.



At FanMilk, we see these challenges, and as leaders, we are launching NutriDay Zinc fortified yoghurt to help partner Ghanaian families on your journey to healthy nutrition.”



“At FanMilk, we always ensure product innovation benefits the people we serve, the people of Ghana. This belief has been with us for the past 60 years because from the very beginning, we have always been a company with a dual mission- social and economic. Now as a Danone company, we are even more committed to bring good health through food to as many people as possible”, he added.



NutriDay zinc fortified yoghurt is available at all leading groceries, fuel station shops, and supermarkets in 330ml Plain and Strawberry bottles, as well as 125g Plain, Strawberry and Vanilla cups.



FanMilk Ghana has been in existence since 1962 and is currently engaged in the production and distribution of quality refreshing milk and fruit-based products. The company is the leading player in the frozen yoghurt, frozen flavoured milks, and ice cream categories with beloved brands like FanYogo, FanChoco, FanIce, SuperYogo, and GoSlo.











