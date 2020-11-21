Press Releases of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Source: Fan Milk Ghana

Fan Milk Ghana excites Ghanaian market with launch of premium ice cream brand

File photo : Fanmilk Ltd. logo

Fan Milk Ltd, Ghana’s largest dairy company has launched its first premium ice cream brand, Go Slo. The introduction of the new brand is in keeping with a strong business push towards product innovation by one of Ghana's leading legacy brands.



For over 40 years, Fan Milk has produced consistent quality ice cream and other sweet treats at affordable prices for Ghanaians from all walks of life. With the launch of Go Slo, Fan Milk Ghana now aims to dominate the market with products catering to the cross-section of its consumers.



Launched on Friday November 20th, at the prestigious Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, the event saw a plethora of dignitaries and creative Ghanaian minds in attendance. This included( insert relevant names) as well as key industry stakeholders. The event enthralled guests with a rich, memorable sensory experience in partnership with other premium brands such as R&R Luxury, Phil & Joe Shoe Co., Chocolate Clothing, Scents by Talata and Midichi. These brands came together to create a sensory tunnel, engaging guests from arrival to exit. Additionally, guests at the event were treated to GoSlo ice cream for the first time in Ghana.



Speaking at the event, Managing Director, Fan Milk Ghana, Mr. Ziobeieton Yeo noted that “The launch of this product is a testament to our brand promise of delivering health-focused and sustainably produced foods and beverages. As Fan Milk moves into a new age, we are proud to showcase our hard work behind the scenes, through innovative products such as Go Slo. This product is unique to our already existing offering of 10 brands, developed with the sole aim of helping people be more self-aware, and conscious of their lifestyle to truly succeed and enjoy life.”



In a media statement, Fan Milk further reiterated the company’s commitment towards meeting the needs of consumers through its health-focused and sustainable practices. Adding that, the purpose-led brand, Go Slo, has been developed as a result of the company’s commitment to creating a more emotionally healthy society, conscious about their fitness and lifestyle habits.



The rich creamy sweet Go Slo treat comes in 4 flavours - Salted Caramel, Cookies & Cream, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Almond and will be available in supermarkets nationwide from 23rd November 2020.

