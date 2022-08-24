Fairness in tax administration will increase compliance – Joseph Obeng

Business News of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr Joseph Obeng, has stated that if Ghana’s tax systems are devoid of disparities, compliance levels could increase significantly.



Speaking to GhanaWeb at a national tax forum on August 23, 2022, Dr. Obeng said most of the tax issues the country is faced with are due to unfairness and the expensive nature of taxes.



“There should be fairness in tax administration. The tax system should bring parity and fairness, where there is discretion and all that, in the case of Labianca where people take advantage of the loopholes and this doesn’t help anybody. The system should be such that everybody is paying the same and there is no cause for anybody to cut corners,” Dr. Obeng said.



He mentioned that the expensive nature of the taxes resulted in the introduction of the benchmark value system to ease the pressure off importers and traders.



“If the taxes are not affordable, then compliance becomes difficult. People find it difficult to comply. Sometimes the taxes we pay here is quite extortive that’s why the issue of the benchmark came and we had to meet with the government to say that the duties that we pay in this part of the world are too much. "



“We are talking about 55% to 65% and it’s never happened in any part of the world and that’s why the government came in and gave us some benchmark values,” he stressed.







