Facility Investing for Employment to launch regional call for proposals

Business News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Source: IFE Ghana

The Facility Investing for Employment is an investment mechanism for job creation that provides co-financing grants for private and public projects in eight African partner countries. The selection of projects is based on a competitive application process.



The next Call for Proposals will start on June 1, 2022 and will seek applications for projects in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Rwanda, Senegal, and Tunisia.



The Facility Investing for Employment will invite companies and public entities from the countries mentioned above to submit project proposals that contribute to sustainable job creation in the private sector. To reach this goal, the facility awards co-financing grants ranging from 1 million to 10 million euros per project through a competitive application process.



The call for proposals will seek applications for four types of projects:



1. Not-for-profit Projects with job creation impact (no revenues): IFE covers up to 90 % of the investment costs.



2. Not-for-profit Projects with job creation impact (generating revenues): IFE covers up to 75 % of costs.



3. For profit projects with broader job creation impact: IFE covers up to 50 % of costs.



4. For profit projects with job creation impact: IFE covers up to 25 % of costs.



The Facility Investing for Employment is an investment mechanism created by KfW Development Bank on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) as an integral part of the Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation.



Operating under the brand Invest for Jobs, the Special Initiative aims to remove investment barriers and to create good jobs and training opportunities in its partner countries in Africa: Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, and Tunisia.



How does the application process work?



• Private companies and other interested organisations can submit their project proposals and related documents during the application phases.



Application phases and conditions, as well as a list of eligible countries, will be published on the website.



• Companies can apply individually or in a consortium with other entities from Africa and/or from the EU/EFTA region.



• All jobs created as part of the projects must be in the private sector.



• The evaluation of the projects will be carried out by the facility



Investing for Employment



The evaluation process covers a first pre-selection stage based on submitted concept notes. In a second phase the shortlisted applicants are requested to submit a detailed project proposal, which will be subjected to an in-depth evaluation.



We are looking forward to hearing from you!



For general enquiries regarding the Special Initiative and the Facility Investing for Employment:

info@invest-for-jobs.com



For enquiries about this Call for Proposals:

cfp.regional@invest-for-jobs.com



