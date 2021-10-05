Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram apps back online after global outage

Business News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

• The three most widely used social media platforms are back online



• Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram on Monday experienced a six-hour glitch



• This is said to have tumbled the net worth of Mark Zuckerberg, owner of the three platforms



Three social media giants, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are back online following a global outage which occurred on Monday, October 4, 2021.



The platforms at around 3:30 GMT experienced a six-hour halt with users unable to access their accounts.



Many users of the three platforms then took to Twitter on Monday, to poke jokes about the situation while they awaited a resolution to the development.



Meanwhile, shortly after the outage, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp took to Twitter to clarify the outages and subsequently announced their apps were back online for users.



Facebook wrote on Twitter, “To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we’re sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us.”





We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. — Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

Apologies to everyone who hasn’t been able to use WhatsApp today. We’re starting to slowly and carefully get WhatsApp working again.



Thank you so much for your patience. We will continue to keep you updated when we have more information to share. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

WhatsApp on the other hand also apologised for the glitch faced by a number of users.“Apologies to everyone who hasn’t been able to use WhatsApp today. We’re starting to slowly and carefully get WhatsApp working again. Thank you so much for your patience. We will continue to keep you updated when we have more information to share.”Instagram also shared an update on Twitter saying: “Instagram is slowly but surely coming back now – thanks for dealing with us and sorry for the wait!”The global outage of the three platforms is said to have impacted on businesses and individuals who often rely on them to connect with business associates, friends, family and audience at large.Bloomberg on Monday reported that Founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg who also owns WhatsApp and Instagram had his net worth tumble by US$7 billion in a matter of hours due to the widespread outage.