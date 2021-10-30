FX Week Ahead: Cedi strains to ease on African Development Bank loan

Business News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: thebftonline.com

The Cedi depreciated slightly against the dollar this week, slipping to 6.103 from 6.08 at last week’s close despite the Bank of Ghana’s recent interventions to ease pressure on the currency through its forward FX auctions.



Rising borrowing costs and investor preference for dollar-denominated securities have heaped further strain on the Cedi, though we expect that pressure to begin to recede in the near term following the approval of a $75m loan from the African Development Bank to the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, which will help boost dollar supply.



Since Sudan’s military on Monday seized power and arrested the prime minister, the country has suffered widespread violence, demonstrations and property destruction. Sudan has witnessed 17 coup attempts in its history, the most on the continent—five have been successful (not including Monday’s coup).



The latest military takeover will put further strain on economic progress in the country, with the US among those suspending aid in response to the coup. The African Union also suspended Sudan from all AU activities until civilian rule is restored.



Such responses will crimp inbound investment and choke off much needed development and infrastructure project funding, damaging the economy and weakening growth.



Nigeria FX reserves at two-year high to steady Naira



The Naira was little changed on the unofficial market this week, trading at around 570 to the dollar. Amid sustained higher oil export prices, the country’s FX reserves rose again, hitting a roughly two-year high of $41.5bn, according to the central bank’s 30-day moving average benchmark.



Nigeria also this week officially launched its digital currency, the e-Naira, after being delayed amid a claim against the central bank for trademark infringement. The bank’s Governor Godwin Emefiele says the e-Naira will boost financial inclusion, reduce the cost of processing cash and enable transparent welfare payments to eligible citizens. We expect the Naira to continue trading around the 570 handle in the near term.



Power cuts dim Rand outlook amid commodity retreat



The Rand depreciated against the dollar this week, trading at 14.84 compared to 14.75 at last week’s close on the back of declining commodity prices, particularly precious metals.



The country’s economy is also facing crippling electricity-supply problems, with state-owned energy company Eskom announcing a series of planned power cuts this week. With global risk sentiment remaining mixed, the retreat in commodity prices and the country’s power issues could spell further weakening for the Rand in the coming days.



Upbeat Egypt credit outlook to keep Pound steady



The Pound was unchanged against the dollar this week, trading at 15.66/15.76 after credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s affirmed Egypt’s sovereign rating at B for the fourth time since the start of the pandemic.



The agency praised the country for its flexible and balanced policy framework to deal with the pandemic, along with implementation of economic and structural reforms. We expect the Pound to remain stable over the coming week.



High fuel prices crimp Kenyan FX reserves as Shilling slides



The Shilling weakened again this week, slipping to 111/111.2 from 110.95/111.15 amid continued dollar shortages, exacerbated by increased demand from oil and merchandise importers and rising inflation, especially fuel prices.



That demand has seen FX reserves decline as the central bank attempts to ease the pressure on the currency. Reserves fell to $9.23bn this week from $9.26bn on Oct. 14, sufficient for 5.64 months of import cover. We expect month-end dollar demand to pile even more pressure on the Shilling over the coming week.