FULL TEXT: Ofori-Atta's update on 2022 budget statement

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has at a press conference addressed raised about the 2022 budget statement.



Ken Ofori-Atta noted that the acceptance of the reviewed 2022 budget will set the country on a transformational path.



He said, "Government is very committed to addressing the challenges we face as a nation in sustaining our recovery from the impact of the pandemic within our fiscal consolidation and debt sustainability."



Over the past few weeks, there has been contention in Parliament amid heated debate and criticism over the rejection of the 2022 budget statement on November 26, 2021, and subsequent approval of the same budget on November 30, 2021.



According to sources familiar with the announcement, the finance minister will address the country this afternoon and later head to parliament in the course of this week to deliver a presentation before the House.



