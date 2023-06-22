FULL TEXT: IMANI Africa's assessment of the TOR – Torentco deal

Business News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a significant move for Ghana’s oil industry, Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has recently sought approval from Ghana’s Public Procurement Authority (PPA) to lease its main production assets to a company called Torentco Asset Management.



The proposal involves leasing TOR’s primary production assets to Torentco Asset Management, which would assume control of TOR’s core refining operations for a period of six (6) years.



Under this agreement, Torentco would have the authority to refine up to 8 million barrels of oil annually, paying an annual rent of $1 million.



Following some details of the proposed deal, checks have indicated that Torentco Asset Management (TAM) has no online presence, raising questions of a 'shady' deal by government.



Meanwhile, TAM will also pay $0.5 for each extra barrel if it refines more than 8 million barrels under the deal.



Find IMANI's assessment of the deal below:



