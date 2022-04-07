FULL TEXT: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's address on the state of Ghana's economy

Business News of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has delivered an address on the state of the Ghanaian economy.



The presentation took place at the National Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) Training and Orientation Conference at Kasoa in the Central Region.



He touched on the success chalked by the New Patriotic Party over the past few years and outlined measures government to undertake in addressing the current economic crisis.



The Vice President touched on increasing fuel price hikes and attempted to give reasons for the troubles of the Ghana cedi.



Read Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's full address below: