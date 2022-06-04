FULL TEXT: 2020 Fiscal Recklessness report by IMANI Africa

Business News of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Some five ministries departments and agencies (MDAs) have been ranked as the most fiscally reckless institutions in the country within the last six years from 2015 to 2020.



This comes after a 2020 Fiscal Recklessness Index was conducted and compiled by policy think tank, IMANI Africa.



Presenting the findings of the Index on May 31, Research Consultant at IMANI Ghana, Dennis Asare said the Ministry of Finance and its subsidiary agencies topped the listed as the most fiscally reckless MDAs on an annual basis.



The Finance Ministry, according to the Index is said to be responsible for 99.63 percent (GH¢9.10 billion) of the combined GH¢9.12 billion tax irregularities from 2015 to 2020.



The Index however placed the Ministry of Health in second place, the Ministry of Roads and Highways in third, the Ministry of Employment and Labour in fourth place, and finally the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which were all ranked as the five most reckless MDAs for the period.



The losses were said to have been recorded between 2015 and 2020 and the calculations were based on irregularities tracked in the Auditor-General’s reports for the said years covering procurement, cash, tax, payroll, rent, and contract irregularities during the period.



