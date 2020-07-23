Business News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

FULL STATEMENT: Finance Minister's presents 2020 Mid-year budget review

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta today presented the mid-year budget for 2020 to Parliament.



Mr. Ofori-Atta’s appearance in parliament is in accordance with Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



The budget reading is to give an overview of the macroeconomic development of government over the past 6 months and that for the rest of the financial year.



Read the full statement of the 2020 Mid-year budget review





