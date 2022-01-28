FLASHBACK: We saved GH¢11.6 billion of 1.5 million depositors – BoG

Business News of Friday, 28 January 2022

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison said the central Bank’s recapitalization exercise saved 1.5 million depositors from losing their funds.



Dr Addison also pointed out that the belief that the BoG’s exercise has caused unnecessary losses in the banking sector is not true, adding that instead, it has "protected deposits" of clients, including deposits of savings and loans companies; rural and community banks; investment fund managers, pension funds, and life insurance companies with the banks.



The recapitalisation exercise which ended on December 31, 2018 reduced the number of universal banks from over 30 to 23.



The Bank of Ghana’s GH¢400 million recapitalisation exercise saved over GH¢11.6 billion of 1.5 million depositors, Governor of the central bank, Dr Ernest Addison, has revealed.



In the apex bank’s view, these banks are sound, liquid, well-capitalised, and well-positioned to translate the gains made so far from two years of far-reaching reforms, to the rest of the economy.



Dr Addison expressed confidence that the recent actions of the central bank will lead to a better financial industry in the country.



“At the end of December 2018, total assets of the banking sector grew by 14.7 per cent year-on-year to GH¢107.3 billion. Going forward, growth in industry assets is expected to rebound, as banks deploy their newly-injected capital towards financial intermediation,” he noted.