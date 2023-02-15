FLASHBACK: We're here because of stubbornness, bad governance - Tarzan on economic crisis

Business News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

He said this in an interview on Neat FM's Me Man Nti programme.



Read the full story originally published on November 15, 2022 by PeaceFM.



Charles Wereko-Brobby, popularly known as Tarzan, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has blamed the current economic hardship on the "stubbornness" and "bad governance" of the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



"It's stubbornness...we criticized the NDC for appointing a lot of people and so we planned to use a small number of appointees when elected but when he came to power he even went overboard.



"When I asked he said the important thing is the work they will do. So it means we didn't mean what we said" he added in an interview on Neat FM's Me Man Nti program.



Listen to him in the video below:



