FLASHBACK: This Ghanaian invented a cooking stove that can charge mobile phones

A US-based Ghanaian has invented a multi-purpose cooking stove that can charge electronic devices including mobile phones.



Godwin Attigah, together with his Nigerian partner, Maxwell Chinnah, created the Terraoak Genesys Camping Stove, a patented cooking and heating stove that turns fire into 10 Watts of power for USB gadgets when the equipment is in use.



The cookstove, according to the inventors, also reduces smoke pollution by 90% and generates electricity from heat, making it 50% more fuel-efficient than a regular charcoal stove.



The graduate of Computer and Maths from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, in an exclusive interview with ghanaweb.com, noted that he was moved to create a path of technology and innovation for young Ghanaians and Africans.



“This ties up with my long-term vision for the start-up community in Ghana, West Africa, and Africa in general because it is my belief to possess a huge talent base to be able to shape the next decade with regards to technology,” he said.



This may not be the first invention for Godwin Attigah who told ghanaweb.com that he has been involved in several projects in Ghana including the digitization of sanitization projects across the country.



As to why he co-founded Terraoak, he explained that the African youth had so much to offer and thus needed to be inspired by projects like his to improve tech on the continent and further contribute to shaping out how the world uses technology.







In his words, “The primary reason being we possess a theme in the youth population that is capable and highly knowledgeable just needing the push and the nudge to be able to help reconvene necessary priorities to improving technology on the continent and help in shaping out how the world uses technology.”







Terraoak is expected to reduce the time spent on gathering firewood, minimize the health risks associated with indoor charcoal and wood cooking fires, and provide employment opportunities for community members.



The stove, GhanaWeb gathered, will be deployed in the Ashanti Region by local youth, who will be trained to build and maintain the cookers.





