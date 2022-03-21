FLASHBACK: The cedi's woes explained in 5 graphs

Business News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An article by Nii Moi Thompson in 2019 detailed the cedi's behavior in 5 graphs over the years.



In the first graph, the article detailed the cedi's inherent nature and why it should not be politicized. According to the graph, the cedi compared to other currencies is not stable and no respecter of the government in power.



The second graph showed that government continues pumping huge sums into the economy through the payments of wages and goods and services.



However, if Ghana was self-reliant, and a producer of most consumables, these monies would stay in circulation in the economy. But this is not the case as the country highly depends on imports thereby mounting pressure on the Cedi.



In the third graph which is literally zig-zagging, it could be seen that government spends so much on consumption instead of infrastructure development which is the main driver of growth.



Graph 4 showed that government is heavily dependent on cocoa exports as a savior for the country's deficits. Meanwhile, revenue from cocoa exports does not do much for the country as it is heavily collateralized.



The 5th graph detailed the cedi's depreciation trends from June 2007.



Nii Moi Thompson stated that until Ghana gains a stronghold in fiscal discipline, its woes will continue.



Read the full story originally published on March 21,2019 by Nii Moi Thompson