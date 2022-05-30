FLASHBACK: 'TOR on its knees, on the brink of collapse' - Jinapor

Business News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Former Deputy Energy Minister, John Jinapor, on May 30, 2019 said Tema Oil refinery (TOR) was on a brink of collapse.



According to him, the oil refinery has not been fully operational, hence, leading to its gradual collapse.



John Jinapor called on government to assist TOR to be on a sound footing to continue processing oil for the country.



Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu and former Deputy Energy Minister, John Jinapor has disclosed that "Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) is on its knees".



He says the company will be on the "brink of collapse if government does not come in to assist them".



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia programme, he explained that TOR has stop processing oil for sometime now and that is leading to the gradual collapse of the oil refinery.



"Government should put in measures to allow TOR to begin processing crude . . . let our share from the oil blocks be sent to TOR for processing if government still wants to keep TOR alive . . . We did it during our tenure in office so it is possible for government to be able to do same," he added.



He pointed out that, failure on the part of government to do so, could result in periodic increase in petroleum prices.



"Another institution that needs to be proactive is NPA, they are being paid for nothing," he asserted.



