FLASHBACK: Stop 'choosing and picking' figures on economy – Terkper to Bawumia

Business News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Finance Minister, Seth Tekper in 2019, called out Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on utterances he made concerning the economy.



He asked the Vice President to stop making allegations against the opposition NDC and make accounts for monies his government has spent.



“We challenge the Veep to tell us how they offset the 7 billion. The Vice President was doing a mix of old and new when they were in opposition. He is seen doing same in these times and I think he should stop it. The NPP government said they were not going to borrow but what do we see today? Over 400 million is used to finance Free SHS and that is affecting the economy."



"The Vice President would do us some good if he tells us where the petroleum revenue went. The deficit Bawumia is so proud of is a result of the offset. The offset is biting and that is why contractors are not being paid. He should tell us if the 7billion is in the GIFMIX records before he goes ahead to beat his chest,” Mr. Tekper said.





Read the full story originally published on February 19, 2019 by Starrfm



Former Finance Minister has urged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to desist from choosing and picking his economic figures on the country.



According to him, Dr. Bawumia, despite knowing that the context and scenarios of the economic comparisons he draws between the NDC government and the current one is not the same, he continues to do them for political expedience.



“The Vice president is a professional and so he should put things in context. We faced some recession when we were in power. I have tried to show respect for the office of the Veep but he is picking and choosing. They did some offset which they have not paid, they never carried it forward. The NPP government did some offset and it is about to haunt them.



“We challenge the Veep to tell us how they offset the 7 billion. The Vice President was doing a mix of old and new when they were in opposition. He is seen doing same in these times and I think he should stop it. The NPP government said they were not going to borrow but what do we see today? Over 400 million is used to finance Free SHS and that is affecting the economy. The Vice President would do us some good if he tells us where the petroleum revenue went. The deficit Bawumia is so proud of is as a result of the offset. The offset is biting and that is why contractors are not being paid. He should tell us if the 7billion is in the GIFMIX records before he goes ahead to beat his chest,” Terkper told Morning Starr host Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday.



Many Ghanaians have expressed concerns over the increasing fall of the Cedi against major trading currencies. Currently, a dollar has almost risen to GHC6. Trade and import associations have bemoaned the situation and called on the government to immediate address the problem.



Responding to the concerns however, the Vice President, who head of economic management team said the Cedi is still performing better now than it did under the Mahama administration.



“The Cedi exchange rate increased from 1.1 to 4.2 to the Dollar between 2008 and 2016. At the time we assumed office, the cedi exchange rate was some 4.2 cedis to the Dollar. Today, if you look at the Bank of Ghana data, it is at 4.75 to the dollar. It is, therefore, absolutely clear and incontrovertible that we, as a government, under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s leadership, and the management at the Ministry of Finance; and the Bank of Ghana, it is clear that we have managed the exchange rate much better than our predecessors,” he said in September last year.