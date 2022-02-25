FLASHBACK: Stop charging in dollars – Afeku warns hotels

Business News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The tourism Ministry issued a directive to hotels in Ghana to stop charging in foreign currencies especially the dollar.



According to the former Minister for Tourism, Catherine Afeku, the hotels were being engaged to ensure that they stop the ac.



The bank of Ghana also cautioned the banks against the act, saying it is part of the causes of the cedi’s depreciation.



Read the full story originally published on February 25, 2019 by Classfm



The Ministry of Tourism has issued a directive to various players in the hospitality industry to stop charging in foreign currencies, especially in U.S. dollars.



The Bank of Ghana’s laws currently bars the practice which has been identified as one of the factors putting pressure on the cedi.



Minister of Tourism, Catherine Afeku told journalists that there is an ongoing dialogue between the regulators and industry players to ensure they comply with the Bank of Ghana’s laws and desist from the practice.



She said: “It is a fact and we’ve been meeting them and they’ve also put some things on the table that there’s a multiplicity of taxes and that they have issues but that does not allow them to break the law.



“So, we’re having a stakeholder engagement with them through our regulatory agency, Ghana Tourism Authority, to ensure that we sanitise [the system]. In East Africa, you do not pay in foreign currency, you pay in the local currency.



“The regulatory agency under the Ministry of Tourism is working through the associations, we are working with them to meet their needs so that [they will comply].



“The truth is; we’ve more than 5,000 establishments and the big names are the ones practising this [charging in dollars]. If you go to Nzulezu and you are going to stay in a room, they charge you in cedis, it is the big ones in the regional capitals that are culpable and, so, we don’t want to lump all of them together, it is the few and they are the ones that we are engaging and telling them that it is not good.”