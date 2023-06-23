FLASHBACK: Revenue for 1-Village 1-Dam going into private pockets – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Friday, 23 June 2023

On August 26, 2016, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, decried the management of the country’s resources.



According to him, the construction of the 1Village 1 Dam project had stalled because of personal interests and corruption.



The President made the tweet when he was a flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.



In a tweet seven years ago, the President wrote: “The money to fund #1Village1Dam is there; however, a lot of it is going into people’s private pockets and not developing the nation.”



The One Village One Dam project is one of the flagship programmes by the Nana Akufo Addo administration aimed at all-year-round agricultural activities in the five Northern Regions of the Country to enhance food security in the country under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).



In the 2017 budget, GH¢94, 446,182 million was earmarked for the construction of dams to support farmers in both crop cultivation and rearing of livestock to boost the country’s food security for internal and external use.





The money to fund #1Village1Dam is there; however a lot of it is going into people’s private pockets and not developing the nation. — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) August 29, 2016

