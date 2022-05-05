FLASHBACK: Respect our trading laws - Carlos Ahenkorah charges Chinese businesses

Business News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah has stressed on the need for Chinese businesses to give room for the appropriate rules and customs for handling trade between Ghana and China to ensue.



His statement comes after Economic and Commercial Counselor at the Chinese Embassy, Chai Zhijing, announced that Ghana emerged 7th among African countries, in trade terms with China.



Speaking at the official opening of the China Trade Week in Accra, Carlos Ahenkorah said the issue of retail trade is dear to his heart and as difficult as it may be, he looked forward, in his capacity as Deputy Trade Minister, to sharing some with the Chinese business men present at the event.







“The issue of retail trade is dear to my heart and as difficult as it may be, I’d like to share a few ideas with the Chinese business men here today and I know the economic counselor knows what I am talking about and of course my brother the leader of the Chinese traders here in Ghana,” he said



According to Ahenkorah, although he has had a few business tête-à-tête with Zhijing, majority of the terms and conditions did not seem to sink down well with him.



He, however, did not give details on what transpired between him and Chai Zhijing.



“I’ve had the occasion to meet you in my office. Of course it wasn’t too pleasant but I had to do it because Ghana is governed by laws as China is governed by laws,” the Minister posited.



He added, “Our laws would have to be respected and if you’d wanna come in here and do anything in terms of trading, the laws governing trading will have to be respected.”



Meanwhile, Trade ministry has asked Chinese businesses to help revive the ailing Ghanaian textile industry. The textile industry used to employ about 30,000 people but it barely has some few thousands of workers left now.







