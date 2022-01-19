FLASHBACK: Real jobs coming - YEA CEO

Business News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Youth Employment Agency said in 2019 that it is working on finding permanent jobs for youth who have passed through its module.



Chief Executive Officer of the YEA, Justin Kondua, said according to the YEA’s standards, contracts are only valid for 2 years, after which they would be terminated to create the opportunity for other youth in the country to also work under the agency.



However, in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson on Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM, Justin Kondua said the management of YEA has decided to help find permanent jobs for the youth before the two years elapse.



“As we speak, we have about 15 modules under the YEA that are employing over 62,000 and we have even added some of the modules."



“We have the Community Teaching Assistants, the Community Health Workers Assistants, Community Protection Assistants/Community Protection Personnel, Arabic Module, E-Health, Sanitation module, we have the Environmental Protection Module, Youth in Fire Service and several others," he said.



Read the full story originally published on 19 January 2018 by Classfmonline



Chief Executive Officer for the Youth Employment Agencies (YEA), Justin Kondua, has revealed that the agency will help in finding permanent jobs for the youth whose services have been engaged in the various modules under the YEA.



According to him, Act 887, which established the YEA, states that the agency can engage the services of the youth in any of the modules for only two years, after which the contract should be cancelled to allow others to also benefit from the programme.



However, Mr Kondua explained in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson on Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM that the management of YEA has decided to help find permanent jobs for the youth before the two years elapse.



“As we speak, we have about 15 modules under the YEA that are employing over 62,000 and we have even added some of the modules.



“We have the Community Teaching Assistants, the Community Health Workers Assistants, Community Protection Assistants/Community Protection Personnel, Arabic Module, E-Health, Sanitation module, we have the Environmental Protection Module, Youth in Fire Service and several others.



“The Act that established the YEA indicates we can engage their services for two years, and, so, as a management, we are working in such a way that before the two years elapse, we are able to provide permanent jobs for them. So, ours is to find jobs for them in the interim and in the long-term,” he told show host Forson.