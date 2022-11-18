FLASHBACK: 'Piccadilly' armed robbers have hijacked Ghana’s financial sector – Isaac Adongo

Business News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga, Isaac Adongo, called perpetrators of the banking sector clean-up exercise "Piccadilly armed robbers."



He explained that the exercise was masterminded by people who could not match up with their competitors in the banking sector.



"What has happened in the banking sector is the most wicked activity that any group of people could have orchestrated. This was a master plan activity to bring people who they could not catch up with on their knees," he said.



Read the full story originally published on November 18, 2019, by mynewsgh



Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo has alleged that the banking sector clean-up is an orchestrated act of wickedness by persons who could not catch up with their competitors.



He described the perpetrators of this ‘wickedness’ as “Piccadilly armed robbers”.



“What has happened in the banking sector is the most wicked activity that any group of people could have orchestrated. This was a master plan activity to bring people who they cannot catch up on their knees, “he told Paul Adom-Otchere on the Good Evening Ghana Show on Metro TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to him, Piccadilly armed robbers are masters of disguise; they are able to appear harmless and godly even as they engage in their heinous crimes.



Mr Adongo who has been an avowed critic of the banking sector clean up narrated on the Good Evening Show yesterday that regulators of the financial space have the characteristics of the protagonist in a Nigerian movie titled “Piccadilly”.



In Piccadilly, Mr Adongo recalled that the protagonist, an armed robber, is advised to wear white dresses, quote copiously from the Bible and play gospel music loudly so that he creates the impression of piety and holiness so that his neighbours can vouch for his goodness even though he is a heartless armed robber.



His comments seem to be aimed directly at the Finance Minister who is known for his white dresses and his quotes from the Bible.



The financial sector clean-up has resulted in the collapse of many banks, microfinance companies, savings and loans companies, microcredit companies, and fund management companies among others.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:







