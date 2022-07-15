FLASHBACK: NPP delivering ‘hell’ after ‘promising heaven’ – Minority

Business News of Friday, 15 July 2022

In 2018, the minority told Ghanaians that the country may face more challenges in the coming days.



Cassiel Ato Forson said the NPP government promised Ghanaians “heaven on earth, is rather delivering hell to the good people of the country”.



He said: "It is unthinkable and naive for any economist to assume that cutting or worse still eliminating taxes, concurrent with expansion in expenditure, in a small open economy like Ghana’s, with a developing private sector, would immediately translate into economic growth, and increased tax revenue".



The Minority in Parliament has urged Ghanaians to brace themselves for more hardship in the coming days as they predict doom for the country.



According to the Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson, the NPP government, even though “promised heaven on earth, is rather delivering hell to the good people of the country”.



At a breakfast dialogue on the 2017/2018 budget and their projections for the mid-year, Forson predicted a downward economic trend due to what he described as mismanagement by the Nana Akufo Addo-led government.



The caucus also cautioned the government to desist from what they described as reckless borrowing and also apologize to Ghanaians for failing to deliver on its promises.



“In a usual populist rhetoric, they characterized taxes introduced by the past government as nuisance taxes, in that it has very low revenue yield and stifled private sector growth,” he said, adding that: “Institutional and structural rigidity of the economy will suggest to any economist that the relationship between tax cuts, economic growth and revenue are more likely to be inelastic”.



For him, “The increase in tax revenue will not be enough to offset the loss in revenue as a result of tax cuts”, a situation, he said the economy is currently experiencing.



According to Mr Forson, the public debt is now GHS154 billion excluding the energy bond of GH¢4.4 billion.



He estimated the debt to hit GH¢173 billion, explaining that the country is gradually heading into debt distress.