FLASHBACK: Ministers lying to Akufo-Addo – COPEC

Business News of Monday, 17 January 2022

Read the full story originally published on January 17,2018 by Classfmonline



The Executive Director of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers of Ghana (COPEC), Duncan Amoah, has said some ministers of state have failed to paint the true picture of how Ghanaians feel about the management of the economy to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, these ministers have, for instance, failed to inform the president of the untold hardship Ghanaians are facing as a result of escalating fuel prices, a situation he believes calls for some heads to roll.



Mr Amoah told Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM on Wednesday, 17 January that: “The ministers don’t have the confidence to tell the president that the high prices of petroleum products have resulted in untold hardship for Ghanaians.



“Now a gallon of petrol is over GHS21, way above what we expected, yet no action is being taken by the government to deal with it; when some of us talk about it, they insult us and brand us as anti-government.



“We can, at least, use the revenue generated from the Jubilee and TEN fields to subsidise petrol to reduce the hardship on Ghanaians. Some of the ministers should have resigned this morning.”