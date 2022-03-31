FLASHBACK: Make living standard of Ghanaians your priority – Akufo-Addo to Ofori-Atta

Business News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, gave the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta a charge to make the living standards of Ghanaians a major priority.



The President gave this charge when he swore in the Minister for his second term.



"Indeed, you have your work cut out for you. Even though our economy, despite the pandemic, was one of the few in the world that recorded positive GDP growth for 2020. Ultimately, what the people of Ghana are expecting is a visible improvement in their standard of living that is an increase in real wages for working people and the enhancement of income of farmers and fisherfolks and the rise and profit from businesses."





President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to make improving the living standards of Ghanaians his major priority during his second term in office when he swore Mr. Ofori-Atta into office following his approval by parliament.



According to the president, Ghana was one of the countries that recorded positive economic growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic thus throwing the challenge to the Minister to sustain and enhance businesses.



“Indeed, you have your work cut out for you. Even though our economy, despite the pandemic, was one of the few in the world that recorded positive GDP growth for 2020. Ultimately, what the people of Ghana are expecting is a visible improvement in their standard of living that is an increase in real wages for working people and the enhancement of income of farmers and fisherfolks and the rise and profit from businesses.”



Ken Ofori-Atta, on his part, stated that the success of his first four-year tenure couldn’t have been successful without the help of some key domestic and international partners.



He assured Akufo-Addo that he would do everything to protect the public purse.



“Mr President we couldn’t have been successful without the support of our key domestic and international partners including parliament and social partners, namely organized labour, CSO employers, the media and faith-based organization and our development partners AFDB, IMF and world bank. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to all these stakeholders for their continuing support towards our journey to building a Ghana beyond aid. A prosperous and self-confident Ghana in charge of its economic destiny. So Mr President, I assure you I will continue to serve with integrity and to protect the public purse,” he said.