FLASHBACK: Maintain us to make Ghana’s economy world class - Ofori-Atta

Business News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on August 22, 2020, urged Ghanaians to maintain the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to transform the economy into a world class one.



He said government has put in place measures to ensure the economy remains strong despite the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.



Read the full story originally published on August 22, 2020 by ClassFM.



Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has stated the government of Ghana cannot compromise on the economy of the country.



He said we have to maintain a stable economy and move into an era of stronger Ghanaian companies, stronger financial institutions, and stronger health systems.



The Minister added only Ghanaian contractors would embark on projects initiated by government and from there; we will pivot into a massive housing scheme nationwide.



"So you are going to see work in the sense of enterprise going on, and that will lead to the whole concept of Ghana as a regional hub which we area going to push hard to make Ghana a world class economy."



He asked Ghanaians to retain the NPP because with the NPP, we have a brighter future.



Mr. Ofori-Atta was speaking at Cape Coast where the party is expected to launch its manifesto for the 2020 general elections.