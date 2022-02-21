FLASHBACK: Mahama left me ‘heavily indebted energy sector’ - Akufo-Addo

Business News of Monday, 21 February 2022

In 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo stated that the NDC administration under John Mahama had left behind a huge debt for the country.



He stated that “the attempts by the previous government to resolve the dumsor crisis have led to a gargantuan debt overhang in the sector.”



According to the President, “we have inherited a heavily indebted energy sector, with the net debt reaching $2.4 billion as of December 2016."



Adding that, “I have to point out the alarming fact that $800 million of this debt is owed to local banks, which threatens their stability,” he said.



“Huge indebtedness of the energy sector constitutes the single major hurdle to Ghanaians enjoying reliable and affordable electricity supply



“The cost of energy destroys businesses large and small. It destroys jobs. It compounds poverty. The current state of the energy situation in our country is unsatisfactory,” he said.



As part of fixing the problem, the president said his government has begun “to develop a national electricity masterplan, which will also explore the benefits of listing VRA and GRIDCO on the Stock Exchange.”



“My government will enforce the procurement law. We will insist on open and competitive bidding for power capacity procurement.”