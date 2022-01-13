FLASHBACK: Lorry fares to go up soon – GPRTU

Business News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), hinted at the beginning of 2017 that transport fares would be increased.



The price of petrol and diesel went up between 8 and 11 percent for the first pricing window in January that year.



The Concerned Driver’s Association of Ghana (C-DAG) announced a 40% increment in transport fares across the country from Monday, January 17, 2022.



The Association in a press release dated January 10, noted that the upward adjustment has become possible due to the unbearable hardships facing drivers currently.



“It must be noted that we commiserate with Ghanaians on the current economic hardship, but in order to keep us in business, we are left with no other option but to adjust transport fares a little upward, which is a 40% increment,” part of the statement reads.



The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), the umbrella group that unites commercial vehicle owners and their drivers in Ghana says lorry fares will be increased very soon.



The price of petrol and diesel went up between 8 and 11 percent for the first pricing window in January this year.



Commercial drivers are calling on the transport operators or authorities to increase fares after the increment of fuel prices at the beginning of this year.



The National Chairman of GPRTU, Mr. Kwame Kumah speaking with Kasapa Fm’s Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman said the transport operators are waiting for the appointment of a new Transport Minister for negotiation.



“The transport operators cannot take any decision without consulting the Ministry of Transport and the transition of the new government must settle for negotiation to be concluded” he said.



Mr Kwame Kumah therefore called on the commercial drivers to be patient for the processes to be done but assured them that the increase in fares will definitely take place.