FLASHBACK: Kufuor blames Ghana's economic challenges on poor leadership

Business News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor in 2017, likened Ghana's economic problems to poor leadership.



According to him, Ghana has the necessary human and capital resources to spur its growth.



He said “What is left is the leadership that would use the public sector. Build the public sector for the public sector to become aware that It should form infrastructure and move with the private sector which must be overseen so that at the end of the day we build the resources for the people.”



Read the full story originally published on July, 11 2017 by GhanaWeb



Former President, John Agyekum Kufuor, has disclosed that the economic challenges facing Ghana are a result of the country’s poor leadership. He made this disclosure during a policy forum organized by the Institute for Economic Affairs (IEA).



According to him, though Ghana has the requisite human resources, the country suffers leadership deficiency.



“What is left is the leadership that would use the public sector. Build the public sector for the public sector to become aware that It should form infrastructure and move with the private sector which must be overseen so that at the end of the day we build the resources for the people,” the former President posited.



“The whole globe is one market. The African Union is talking of the New Partnership for African Development. They see that we are in the era of PPP – Public Private Partnership to move growth; to grow wealth. Without which even with the best intentions, social interventions would not work. The partnership is not limited to domestic entities or African countries. We should welcome other people from Korea, from America… whoever will come and negotiate fairly,” he added.



The policy forum themed “Destiny or Policy? – Development Prospects for Ghana” took place at the Amb. Birgit Storgaard Dialogue Centre, IEA. The Director of the Centre of Development Studies at the University of Cambridge, Dr. Ha-Joon Chang, was the principal speaker at the event.