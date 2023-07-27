FLASHBACK: I respect Ghanaians too much to make promises I can’t fulfill – Akufo-Addo

Business News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo pledged Ghanaians to fulfill every promise he made whiles campaigning for the presidency.



According to him, the respect he had for Ghanaians will not allow him to make promises and dump them.



On August 31, 2016, the President wrote on Twitter: “I have too much love and respect for Ghanaians to make promises which I cannot fulfill. I will never do that.”



Meanwhile, Ghanaians have expressed their “disappointment” with the state of the economy after Akufo-Addo assumed office.



Inflation rates have been the highest as prices of goods and services have increased astronomically.



The Ghana cedi also depreciated to unprecedented levels to become the worst-performing in Africa.



