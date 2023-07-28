FLASHBACK: 'I purchased two animals and turned them into 200 at 8 years-old' – Real estate mogul

Business News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Real estate mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar said he earned his first million pounds at the age of 21.



According to him, his knack for entrepreneurship began at 8 years-old after purchasing two animals; a hen and cock, which he used as a stepping stone to over 200 more animals.



Read the full story published by GhanaWeb on June 10, 2022



Business mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, has offered what one may describe as some rather startling insights into his ‘entrepreneurial giftings.’



He said that at the age of 21, he moved to Ghana from Europe after earning his first one million pounds in the year 2001.



Speaking in an interview with YouTube Vlogger, Vanessa Kanbi, the business mogul shared that his love for animals sparked his interest in venturing into animal farming.



He stated that as a young boy, he managed to purchase two animals which he described as a ‘hen and a cock,’ which he used as a stepping stone to own over 200 more animals.



“When I was young, I managed to buy two animals and turned that into 200 and something and that was a hen and cock. I was just about 8 years and that was my passion and fantasy to be able to have chickens all over the place,” he said.



The business mogul said his entrepreneurial ventures which is mainly focused on real estate and property development, has earned him about 200 properties in Ghana and abroad.



Meanwhile, Freedom Jacob Caesar recently came under fire after it emerged that he was keeping two tiger cubs at his residence for about six months.



This came after some residents at the Wonda World Estates located near the British High Commission at Ridge in Accra, had expressed worry over the presence of the two tigers at the estate.



This, however, resulted in a cross-section of the public taking to social media to draw the attention of the Ghana Police Service to the situation, which they believed was illegal.



But Jacob Caesar, in his defence, said he went through the right processes in bringing the animals into the country to boost Ghana’s tourism sector.



“First, it is right, I have two tigers that I bought on a bid between Ghana and Dubai. I was the representative from the private sector that initiated my interest in purchasing these two animals. But we did go through the process, the animals are seven months old, still at the very young stage,” he said.



The businessman in an interview with journalists maintained that he bought the tigers with the intention of making Ghana one of the first in the greater part of the continent to have the animals.



“I went in to buy these animals to add the value of tourism in our country. I wanted to go into the Safari World by making sure that Ghana becomes the first country in the whole of West Africa, East Africa, and Central Africa, except for South Africa, which has these animals,” Nana Kwame Bediako said.







