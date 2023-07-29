FLASHBACK: I made my first £1 million pounds at the age of 21 - Freedom Jacob Caesar

Business News of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Last year, real estate developer, Nana Kwame Bediako also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, revealed that he made his first 1 million pounds at the age of 21.



Ghanaian businessman and real estate developer, Nana Kwame Bediako better known as Freedom Jacob Caesar has once again shared his humble beginning to encourage young men and women.



According to the famous businessman nicknamed Cheddar, he made his first million pounds at the age of 21 when he travelled to England for educational purposes.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Leeds, the owner of the No.1 Oxford Street Hotel detailed how he started his small business back in college at the back of his car boot.



Cheddar sold fake Versace and YSL clothes and made some good profit out of it.



"I made my first million pounds at the age of 21 and I will tell you exactly what happened. I was living in England and I was sent there to go to college and I was selling fake Versace and YSL shirts in the back of my 205 GTI which I bought for 499 pounds.



"My capital when I was going to London was 6000 dollars. My mum, my brothers and everybody gave me 130 pounds which they taught was big money for me but I was laughing in my head...It was in 1994, I remember very well and I bought a Panasonic chip phone and so I was like the new kid on the block. Then I met Johnny Prescott, he was selling the jeans and the shirts. I just wanted to buy one pair of jeans and one pair of shit but when I saw the prices, 30 and 20 pounds, I offered him 20 pounds and 15 for the shirt and I put it at the back of my boot and I was selling it for 50 and 40. So I started making money from the boot but I fell into the streets because I already understood what business was. At that point, business was me from where I was coming from," Cheddar disclosed.



Young Cheddar started buying scraps from salvages to resell. This also fetched him some good income, contributing to his million pounds at the age of 21.



In a motivational message to the public, he said: "The beginning of business can start from a bad corner, you just need to turn it around and establish it...the naked truth of Freedom Jacob Caesar is coming out in the book that is about to come out."



