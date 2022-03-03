FLASHBACK: I’m changing the notion that farming is not for educated women – Portia Yeboah

Business News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Portia Agyei Yeboah who is a crop and livestock farmer, has said she endured series of discouraging comments from her close associate who advised against her decision to go into farming because she is a university graduate holding a Master’s Degree.



Portia holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology and a, Master Degree in Organizational Governance both from the University of Ghana.



She worked in middle management roles in various non-profit organization but decided to quit to venture into farming.



At the age of 35, she owns 136 acres of land scattered across three regions – Ashanti, Greater Accra and Western – regions.



Sharing her story as part of a Mastercard Foundation partnered Media General’s initiative to celebrate young women in Agriculture, she stated that “In Takoradi we do livestock, now we are doing aquaculture which is fisheries. Here in Accra, I am solely into vegetables.



She further indicated that her organization is conscientizing the youth to appreciate the opportunities in agriculture as a way of attracting them into the sector.



“My organization is more focused on how we can get the youth to first appreciate the opportunities in this sector because if they don’t see themselves to be successful in this industry then there is no point in venturing into it.



“I have been able to train over a hundred number of young people who are currently into agric. For some of them who are very serious about it we are still in touch with them and we get work with them.”



She added “A lot of people get to discourage you why you worry yourself to go into agric after going through all the education or seeing yourself as a professional woman. They ask why would you venture into agric and dirty yourself? [But] I chose to challenge the stereotype that agriculture is not meant for the educated young woman, it is meant for everybody.”



The Mastercard Foundation works with visionary organizations to enable young people in Africa and in Indigenous communities in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work.



It is one of the largest, private foundations in the world with a mission to advance learning and promote financial inclusion to create an inclusive and equitable world.



The Foundation was created by Mastercard in 2006 as an independent organization with its own Board of Directors and management.



In Ghana, after more than a decade working with the private sector and government to promote financial inclusion and education through it’s Scholars Program, the Mastercard Foundation launched Young Africa Works, a 10-year strategy to enable 3 million young Ghanaians, particularly young women, to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030.



Young Africa Works in Ghana aims to:



Enable the growth of women-owned enterprises through business development services, access to finance, and access to markets.



Enable young people to acquire skills that are needed by businesses in growing sectors of the economy and strengthen the quality of education to prepare students for the world of work.



Scale digital training and strengthen technology-focused employment opportunities.



The Mastercard Foundation is partnering with Media General to celebrate young women challenging the status quo in Agriculture to commemorate International Women’s Day 2021.



