FLASHBACK: I’ll grow Ghanaian businesses if elected President – Mahama

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Dramani Mahama says he will prioritise Ghanaian businesses and stimulate them to grow and expand into other areas out of commerce if he becomes President again in 2021.



Mr Mahama noted that his government will encourage and provide the needed support for Ghanaians to venture into areas of manufacturing and agribusiness to help boost the economy.



The former president said this to respond to a question on the measures he will adopt to revamp and sustain the economy during a Live Facebook interaction with Ghanaians on Thursday, May 30, 2020.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said: “One of the things that I want to do is to encourage Ghanaian businesses because over the years the share of Ghanaian business in our GDP has consistently fallen. In the 70s, the share of Ghanaian business in our GDP was 72 percent. Today, I believe it is somewhere around 40 percent and so it means that a greater share of our GDP is in the hands of foreigners than Ghanaians. And so, we are going to prioritise Ghanaian businesses and stimulate Ghanaian business to be able to grow and expand into other areas out of commerce.



“A lot of our people are into commerce. We need to go into manufacturing, we need to go into agribusiness and we’re going to use the strength of the government’s purchasing power to make sure that we’re able to stimulate these industries and get Ghanaians to go into these areas.”