FLASHBACK: I didn’t fail as Finance Minister – Terkper

Business News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper, whose management of the economy under John Mahama was heavily criticised, has stated he did not fail in his responsibilities as has been impugned by some critics.



He said he did not fail as a Finance Minister, arguing that despite Ghana’s small economy, he managed the economy to the extent that it did not go into recession as was the case with bigger economies in Africa at the time they were in power.



“The evidence is there,” he said, adding: “I managed during the crisis. Ghana despite the small size of its economy did not go into recession; remember during my time a number of African countries with far more resources than Ghana went into recession based on some of the points”..



Mr. Terkper said this on TV3‘s New Day Thursday.



