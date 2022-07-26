FLASHBACK: How to protect yourself from fraudsters online

Business News of Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Whiles surfing the internet, extra caution must be taken to protect one's privacy.



In this article, internet users are urged to ensure that their presence on social media or the internet does not affect their personal lives.



GhanaWeb outlines 10 things to do when browsing the internet.



With the advent of technology, most people live their lives on social media. As some surf the internet for information, others also post every information about themselves, sometimes, to the extent of sharing their locations in their posts.



Some of these acts give room for fraudsters to make use of the data available on social media to impersonate and or dupe people.



Many people have fallen prey to online impersonation. From the use of their photos and videos, to their identity, many techniques have been used to scam people.



Though some come out from such situations and redeem themselves after issuing several disclaimers, others remain victims for quite longer.



To help curb this growing menace, GhanaWeb in this report provides 10 ways people can protect themselves from fraudsters.



This information was provided through the help of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)



• Avoid oversharing personal information on social media.



• Be wary of social media contacts who make unusual requests over social media. Always follow up with a call to verify.



• Be wary if you are pressured to make a rushed decision, make payments, or give up personal information.



• Be wary of unexpected requests or offers from social media contacts, especially those related to investments and job opportunities.



• Avoid clicking on suspicious links (online forms and short links) from unknown contacts.



• Only make payments after receiving ordered items on social media.



• Regularly search for your name/brand to determine if anyone has set up a fake social media profile with the goal of impersonating you. Report all profiles created using your details.



• Only connect with people that you know and trust in real life.



• Due diligence and basic cyber hygiene practices are highly recommended.



• Prominent individuals should make sure their accounts are verified.

In the event they fall victim, they should issue a disclaimer and also report a fictitious account.



When these are adhered to, everyone is guaranteed at least an assured problem-free life on social media.